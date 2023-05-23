KP police to share data of May 9 rioters with FIA

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police decided to share data of protestors who were involved in the May 9 riots with the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), ARY News reported.

As per details, the decision to share data with FIA was taken in order to stop the suspects of the May 9 violence from fleeing abroad.

Earlier, KP police said overall 809 rioters have been arrested under terrorism charges after May 9 violence.

According to a report, as many as 18 first information reports (FIRs) have been registered following the violent protests after Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9.

The KP police report further said that 267 have been arrested in Peshawar, 216 in Mardan and 114 rioters have been arrested in Kohat.

Former provincial ministers and assembly members are also booked under terrorism charges for inciting violence. “All elected members are on the run after being nominated in the cases,” the report added.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.