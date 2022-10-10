KP protesting teachers demand release of association’s president

PESHAWAR: The protesting teachers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Monday refused to negotiate with the government until the release of Primary School Teachers’ Association’s president, ARY News reported.

The teachers have been protesting in KP in favour of their demands for the last six days. Thousands of primary school teachers have been demanding their upgradation from BPS-14, 15, 16 and 17 and an increase in allowances.

Secretary and director of education reached the Education Department to hold negotiations with the protesting teachers, but the teachers denied to negotiate with them.

The protesting teachers said that the provincial government had promised a change but failed to address their problems despite repeated assurances in the past three years.

They demanded that the education minister and chief minister should come for negotiations instead. They also demanded the release of the Primary School Teachers’ Association’s president before holding talks.

Earlier, a case had been registered schoolteachers when they staged a protest demonstration in Peshawar city in favour of their demands.

Peshawar police registered a case against 213 schoolteachers, protesting under the banner of Primary School Teachers’ Association.

