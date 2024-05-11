33.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, May 11, 2024
- Advertisement -

KP providing Rs 1.10-unit cheaper electricity to Govt: Adviser

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa supplying cheaper electricity to Pakistan provincial Adviser Finance told a press conference on Saturday.

“We provide the country an inexpensive Rs 1.10 per unit electricity,” Muzammil Aslam said. “The central government with addition of taxes selling the same power unit at Rs 60 to Rs 62,” he said.

He said, Rs 32 billion have been payable to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for electricity from federal government this year, which yet to be paid.

“The federal government has not cooperated with the KP for its arrears,” he said.

“Objection raised at our parliamentary party meeting, why we pass the caretaker government’s budget, provincial finance adviser said. The caretakers have acted against their mandate, the matter will go to the Public Accounts Committee,” Muzammil Aslam added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.