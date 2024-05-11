KP providing Rs 1.10-unit cheaper electricity to Govt: Adviser

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa supplying cheaper electricity to Pakistan provincial Adviser Finance told a press conference on Saturday.

“We provide the country an inexpensive Rs 1.10 per unit electricity,” Muzammil Aslam said. “The central government with addition of taxes selling the same power unit at Rs 60 to Rs 62,” he said.

He said, Rs 32 billion have been payable to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for electricity from federal government this year, which yet to be paid.

“The federal government has not cooperated with the KP for its arrears,” he said.

“Objection raised at our parliamentary party meeting, why we pass the caretaker government’s budget, provincial finance adviser said. The caretakers have acted against their mandate, the matter will go to the Public Accounts Committee,” Muzammil Aslam added.