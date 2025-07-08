Rain related incidents claim six lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Over the past 48 hours, heavy rainfall and flash floods have wreaked havoc across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), claiming six lives and injuring seven others, ARY News reported quoting PDMA.

According to a report by Provincial Disaster Management Authority, among the deceased are three children, eight houses were also damaged due to the downpours and subsequent flooding.

The incidents occurred in multiple districts, including Buner, Malakand, Karak, Mansehra, Mohmand, and Charsadda.

The authority has warned that the spell of heavy rainfall is expected to continue until July 11, urging residents and local administrations to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures to mitigate further losses.

It is important to mention here that met Office issued an alert against heavy to very heavy rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab’s northeast, Kashmir and Baluchistan from Tuesday to Thursday this week.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in an advisory warned against flooding in rain drains and local streams in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, D.G. Khan, Kashmir and Baluchistan’s Barkhan, Kohlu, Musakhel, Dera Bugti, Naseerabad, Sibi, Loralai, Zhob, Qalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Panjgur and Turbat districts.

PMD has cautioned that heavy rainfall and downpour could cause landslides in KP districts, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir, causing roadblocks and hurdles in traffic flow.

The low-lying areas in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar feared to be submerged owing to heavy rainfall, according to the Met Office.

Islamabad and other areas likely to be lashed by downpour with strong winds and thunderstorm. Heavy rainfall also expected in areas of Potohar region and some areas of the northeastern and southern Baluchistan.

Karachi and other areas of Sindh’s coastal belt could receive drizzling or light rainfall.