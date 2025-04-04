KP records 41% increase in revenue collection

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has achieved a significant 41% increase in revenue collection for the first nine months of the current financial year, 2024-25, compared to the same period last year, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has collected Rs 37.37 billion, marking a substantial increase of Rs 10.79 billion in revenue compared to the same period last year, when it collected Rs 26.58 billion.

KPRA spokesperson said in a statement that the authority has collected Rs28.8 billion from the sales tax on services and Rs8.57 billion from the Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC).

Last year, collections from sales tax on services amounted to Rs22.8 billion, while Rs3.74 billion was collected from the IDC, reflecting a 26% growth in sales tax on services and 129 % growth in IDC.

The KPRA has set a target of Rs47 billion for the current fiscal year.

This impressive growth in revenue collection is a testament to the province’s efforts to improve its financial management and increase its own-source revenues, the statement added.

Read More: KP CM pens letter to President for NFC meeting

Earlier, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur wrote a letter to President Asif Ali Zardari, asking him to convene a meeting of the National Finance Commission (NFC) award, ARY News reported.

In the letter, Ali Amin Gandapur highlighted the merger of tribal districts into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in 2018 after the 25th Amendment, which increased the province’s population by 5.7 million.

However, Gandapur noted that such a large population is not receiving its share of the NFC award, impacting the development process, peace and stability.

KP CM argued that the federal government is still receiving funds allocated for tribal areas, rather than the provincial government, which is unconstitutional and violates promises made to the tribal districts.