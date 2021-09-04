KP reports 28 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, 485 contract virus

PESHAWAR: Provincial health authorities on Saturday announced 28 deaths by coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 24 hours, ARY News reported.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department has stated that among 28 Covid-19 deaths 20 patients were died in Peshawar, capital city of the province.

“Overall death toll by coronavirus in the province has reached to 5069,” health department stated.

“In last 24 hours 485 more people contracted the virus in province, while 267 patients recovered to health,” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) health department said in its statement.

COVID-19 has claimed 79 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, soaring the nationwide tally of fatalities to 26,114.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,980 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

Pakistan has conducted 64,053 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 3,980 persons tested positive for the disease.

The COVID positivity ratio was recorded at 6.21 per cent as compared to yesterday’s ratio of 6.33%.

The United States on Friday shipped 6.6 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan via the COVAX global distribution program to help the country inoculate its population against coronavirus.