KP govt unveils 13 new science programmes under ‘KP Science Agenda’

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Directorate General of Science and Technology successfully unveiled 13 new science programmes worth 1.5 billion rupees under the KP Science Agenda in Peshawar on Tuesday.

Over two-hundred leaders from universities, research institutions, startups, industry, the development sector and the government came together witness the launch which was meant to ‘renew the commitments towards uplifting in science literacy, excellence in scientific research and catalysing innovation, all towards strengthening the national economy and uplifting the society’.

Minister for @STITKPGovt, Mr. @AtifKhanPTI launched the #KPScienceAgenda and says it is critically important to create the link between scientists & entrepreneurs to utilize 8 natural resources while harnessing the power of science & technology for the benefit of the province. pic.twitter.com/aKcnogWZLt — KP Science Agenda (@KPScienceAgenda) October 11, 2022

‘We want our scientists to focus on three areas of the future where KP wants to get established: advanced materials, biomedicine and space sciences. But I also want them not to forget the uplifting of the eight key natural resources that our province has been endowed with, including areas such as gemstones, bees and honey, micro-hydal power and fruits’ said senior minister Atif Khan, who is in-charge of science and technology, IT, food and youth affairs.

The attendees were welcomed by Mr Sajid Hussain Shah, who is the Director General for Science and Technology followed by a speech by the secretary for science, technology and IT, Mr Muhammad Khalid.

‘This is the first time we are bringing a comprehensive, end-to-end roadmap for science that touches every piece of our science enterprise which makes this Agenda unique. We also bring focus on a small number of key areas to be able to develop a critical mass of talent and infrastructure in the province. Only then can we begin to develop solutions that will replace imports and grow into experts for the province and the country’, said Dr Faisal Khan, a leading scientist in the province and a graduate of the University of Oxford, who is Advisor to the Minister.

That moment when #KPScienceAgenda was formally launched earlier today in Peshawar! Congratulations to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and everyone across Pakistan. 🎆🎆🎆🎆🎆🎆🎆🎆🎆

🌌🚀🛰🔭🧬🔬🧪👩‍🔬👨‍🔬 pic.twitter.com/kzv7iAE0iL — KP Science Agenda (@KPScienceAgenda) October 11, 2022

‘We are very fortunate to have had a remarkable increase in development funds this year unmatched by any year in the history of DOST, and we are making sure that these programmes are executed rigorously under the leadership of the Minister’, said Mr Sajid Shah, the Director General for Science and Technology.

Comments