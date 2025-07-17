KP Senate Polls: Nominations spark Infighting in PTI

PESHAWAR: The PTI has been entangled in a tug of war over tickets for the Senate election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, set to be held on July 21, sources said.

Barrister Saif, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Advisor, has been in favour of implementing the PTI founder’s instructions in letter and spirit, given to him in a recent meeting with him during a visit to Adiala Jail, according to sources.

Sources said that the party’s founder has instructed Barrister Saif to announce six PTI nominees for the senate election, but Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has tried to stop him from announcing the names.

“CM Ali Amin and Aleema Khanum applied pressure on Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif in the name of consultation,” sources said.

“I will quit my office but won’t be disloyal to the party’s founder,” sources said citing Saif’s reply.

“PTI founder has been fed up with your infighting and criticism in media,” Saif told them, according to sources.

“They didn’t change any of the six candidates nominated by the party’s founder after Barrister Saif threatened to resign,” sources said.

“CM Ali Amin and Aleema Khanum wanted to remove the name of Mishal Yousafzai and another name from the party nominees’ list,” sources added.