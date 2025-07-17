web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, July 17, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

KP Senate Polls: Nominations spark Infighting in PTI

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

PESHAWAR: The PTI has been entangled in a tug of war over tickets for the Senate election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, set to be held on July 21, sources said.

Barrister Saif, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Advisor, has been in favour of implementing the PTI founder’s instructions in letter and spirit, given to him in a recent meeting with him during a visit to Adiala Jail, according to sources.

Sources said that the party’s founder has instructed Barrister Saif to announce six PTI nominees for the senate election, but Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has tried to stop him from announcing the names.

“CM Ali Amin and Aleema Khanum applied pressure on Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif in the name of consultation,” sources said.

“I will quit my office but won’t be disloyal to the party’s founder,” sources said citing Saif’s reply.

“PTI founder has been fed up with your infighting and criticism in media,” Saif told them, according to sources.

“They didn’t change any of the six candidates nominated by the party’s founder after Barrister Saif threatened to resign,” sources said.

“CM Ali Amin and Aleema Khanum wanted to remove the name of Mishal Yousafzai and another name from the party nominees’ list,” sources added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.