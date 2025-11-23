KP declares Special Branch an independent unit, approves 1,221 new posts

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi has approved the establishment of the Special Branch as a separate and independent unit within the provincial police force.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister in Peshawar on Sunday. The meeting decided that the unit would be provided with all the required manpower, modern technology, and logistical support.

Officials briefed the meeting that the Special Branch was currently responsible for intelligence gathering, security duties, surveys and verification tasks.

They added that 308 personnel from the merged districts have already been integrated into the unit. In 2025, the Special Branch successfully neutralised several suicide jackets, IEDs and hand grenades.

The chief minister granted in-principle approval for 1,221 new posts in the Special Branch and announced Rs 5.3 billion for infrastructure development, vehicles, motorcycles, and advanced equipment.

He stated that the Special Branch would be strengthened in line with modern counter-terrorism requirements to ensure that the police can play a more effective role in combating terrorism.

“All necessary resources will be provided to enhance the capabilities of the Special Branch,” he affirmed.

Earlier, Security forces carried out targeted operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eliminating 13 militants linked to Indian sponsored Fitna Al Khawarij, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

According to the military media wing, on 20-21 November 2025, thirteen khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khawarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

On reported presence of Khawarij, a joint intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies in general area Paharkhel, Lakki Marwat District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, ten khwarij were killed.

Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in Dera Ismail Khan District. In ensuing fire exchange, three Khawarij were effectively neutralised by the security forces.