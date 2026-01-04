KP to supply cheaper electricity to industries: Sohail Afridi

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will supply cheaper electricity to industries with its power projects, Chief Minister Sohail Afridi said on Sunday while chairing a session of the KP Transmission Line and Grid System Company here.

The meeting discussed progress over the transmission line and hydropower projects, as the chief minister urged for timely completion of the ongoing projects of the KP transmission line and grid company.

Sohail Afridi also urged for completion of the feasibility of the KP power distribution company within a period of six months.

He also directed for early finalization of the draft of the regulatory authority act “We will supply cheaper electricity generated from our projects to industries”, he said.

Chief Minister ordered completion of all hydropower projects on priority.

He said promotion of industries will bring economic stabilization and generate job opportunities.

The chief minister was briefed that completion of the ongoing projects will provide 800 megawatts of power.

He was briefed that a 120 kilometers long transmission line is being laid from Matiltan powerhouse to Chak Darra and Daral Khwar hydropower project has been completed and operationalized.

“Overall, seven projects of 224-megawatt electricity have been operationalized,” chief minister was informed.

The Matiltan Hydropower Project is a significant hydroelectric power generation project located in the Gorkin Matiltan region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It has a planned generating capacity of 84 MW and is designed to provide renewable energy to the region.

The project is sponsored by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and aims to enhance the local energy supply. It is part of a larger initiative to develop hydropower projects in the area, contributing to the province’s energy needs.