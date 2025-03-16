KP to invest over Rs30bln in security infrastructure: CM Gandapur

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday announced an investment of over Rs30 billion to boost the security infrastructure of the province, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar, Gandapur said that the provincial government will invest the amount to purchase weapons, vehicles, and modern equipment to combat terrorism.

CM Gandapur slammed the federal government over its ‘incompetence’ as he attributed the failing security situation to their mismanagement.

The KP CM asserted that terrorism had been eradicated during the PTI government in the centre. However, the revival of terrorist activities, particularly in tribal districts, has raised concerns, he said.

Amin Gandapur also pointed to external influences as a contributing factor to the rise in terrorism.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM revealed that reforms in the police department were initiated immediately after he assumed office. The KP government plans to procure 105 bulletproof 105 vehicles Rs321 million and 4,000 submachine guns (SMGs), he said.

Additionally, 2,423 personnel are being recruited for terrorism-affected areas, while 3,797 new positions are being created in the security division to improve security infrastructure, CM Gandapur added.

According to the KP CM, over 1,200 elite force personnel have received advanced training.

To support the families of police martyrs, the KP government has distributed Rs367 million in cash, plots, and jobs. Among the beneficiaries, 281 children of martyrs have been recruited as Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), he said.

Ali Amin Gandapur also emphasised the importance of the NFC Award, warning that if the province is not granted its rightful share, protests will be organised in collaboration with government employees.

He stated, “I cannot forgive the federal government for withholding the province’s funds, as was done during Pervez Khattak’s tenure.”

CM Gandapur also reiterated prioritising support for police martyrs’ families through cash assistance, jobs, and other benefits.