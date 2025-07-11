KP to receive monsoon rains until July 17, says PDMA

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has forecast more monsoon rains across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), warning of potential flash floods and landslides from July 14 to 17.

According to the PDMA, heavy downpours are expected intermittently in several districts including Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, and Abbottabad.

Authorities have also warned of possible flooding in local streams and rivers in Mansehra, Chitral, Abbottabad, and Kohistan.

District administrations have been put on high alert, with instructions to take preventive measures. Rescue 1122 and other emergency services have been directed to remain fully prepared.

Traffic control plans are to be implemented at sensitive spots and major roads to ensure public safety.

KP PDMA has advised farmers to harvest and store their crops early, and urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel during thunderstorms or hailstorms.

People are encouraged to seek shelter in safe locations during adverse weather and to report emergencies via the 1700 helpline.

The authority also emphasized the urgent need to clear drainage channels to prevent urban flooding and instructed that weather alerts be broadcast in local languages to ensure widespread awareness.

Earlier, PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a report said that 20 people were killed and 10 injured in rain-related incidents in the province.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued its preliminary report on losses of life and property in the ongoing spell of monsoon rains and flooding.

The rainfall damaged 57 houses in KP, 51 of them were partially damaged while six houses completely destroyed in weather related incidents.