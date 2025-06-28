19 killed, six injred in KP torrential rains, floods: PDMA

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Kyhber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a report detailing the impact of rains, floods, and storms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the PDMA, 19 people have been killed while six were injured. The deceased included eight children, five women, and six men.

In Swat, the worst-affected area, 13 people lost their lives, and 6 were injured. Additionally, 50 houses sustained partial damage, while 6 were completely destroyed, according to the PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

hyber Pakhtunkhwa Government announced Rs1 million each as compensation for the families of deceased of Swat River flash floods tragedy.

The spokesperson of KP CM announced that the families of the deceased will receive financial compensation of Rs1 million each after 17 people were swept away by the flash flood in River Swat on Friday morning.

Following the tragic drowning incident involving tourists in the Swat River, several government officials have been suspended over poor performance.

According to the spokesperson for the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an inquiry committee has been formed at the CM’s orders to investigate the incident. The head of the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team will lead the inquiry.

Meanwhile, Heavy monsoon rains and strong winds have wreaked havoc across Punjab, resulting in 12 deaths and 39 injuries due to various rain-related incidents, ARY News reported quoting PDMA.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the incidents, reported between June 25 and June 27, primarily involved roof and wall collapses across multiple districts.

A PDMA spokesperson confirmed that 25 incidents were recorded during this period, with significant damage reported in districts such as Bahawalnagar, Faisalabad, and Khanewal.

The majority of casualties stemmed from collapsing structures, exacerbated by the ongoing monsoon spell, which is expected to continue until July 1.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions and cautioned against residing in dilapidated or unsafe buildings to prevent further tragedies.