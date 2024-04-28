KP torrential rains leave five dead, eight injured: PDMA

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a report on the loss of lives and property due to rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the last two days, in which five people died and eight were injured, ARY News reported.

According to the report, three men and two women died, while five children, two men and one woman, were injured.

A total of 14 houses were damaged, of which one was completely damaged and 13 were partially damaged.

Due to heavy rains, life and financial accidents took place in different districts of Bajaur, Batagram, Mansehra, Buner, Dir Upper, and Lower.

All highways and link roads in the province have been opened for all types of traffic. Relief activities are ongoing in the rain-affected districts by PDMA and all related agencies.

Earlier today, the Met Office predicted more rainfall in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours, with a possibility of heavy showers in some areas.

According to the Met Office, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, and Swabi are expected to receive rainfall, while Abbotabad, Kohistan, Haripur, and other cities may also experience light to moderate rain.

There is also a possibility of hailstorms in some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Met Office warned.

The department has also alerted relevant authorities about the possibility of landsliding and flooding in nullahs (streams) due to heavy rainfall.

PDMA’s Emergency Operation Center is fully functional, so people should report any untoward incident to 1700.