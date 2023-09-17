KP transport deptt urges govt to release Rs 1 bn for BRT

PESHAWAR: The Transport Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has urged the secretary finance to release Rs 1 billion for bus rapid transit (BRT), ARY News reported.

In a letter the Transport Department has sought Rs 1 billion from the Finance Department for BRT wherein the Finance Department releases Rs 66.24 million for BRT in 2022-23.

“Funds have been lapsed due to non-use money issued to run BRT,” the letter highlighted.

The Transport Department has also constituted an inquiry committee to investigate funds lapses. Besides reviewing the department has also requested to immediately release Rs1 billion for BRT to run its affairs without any break.

Earlier, it was reported that the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), which caters to 300,000 commuters in the provincial capital on a daily basis, is at risk of closure over a shortage of funds.

The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) authorities in a letter penned to the KP caretaker government had demanded of the government to pay the last three months’ dues worth Rs450 million for the continuation of the service.