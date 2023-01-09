KP ulema say creating anarchy, chaos in Islamic state is against Shariah

Religious scholars of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa belonging to various schools of thought in their fatwa have said that creating anarchy and chaos in the Islamic state is against Shariah, ARY News reported on Monday.

The fatwa follows a sharp increase in terror activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The religious scholars in the fatwa said that obeying the rule of the law in the Islamic state is every citizen’s responsibility and no one is allowed to raise weapons against the state.

If any group or individual does so, then punishment is necessary. The joint fatwa also said attacks on law enforcement agencies personnel including Army, Rangers, Police and others are also unacceptable.

Read more: Grenade attack on ex-MNA Nasir Musazai’s house in Peshawar

Talking to ARY News, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Allama Tahir Ashrafi said ulema have given their clear stance against terror activities and formation of the state within the state is not allowed in Islam. Ashrafi further said jihad should comply with the teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

Shariah does not allow any individual or a group to raise weapons against the state and in Islamic state like Pakistan, Jihad can only be announced by the head of the state, he added.

The chairman Pakistan Ulema Council underlined the need of stability in Pakistan and urged all the parties for talks to resolve issues. Every citizen of Pakistan is bound to comply with the law of the land.

Comments