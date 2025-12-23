KP unveils locally made electric rickshaw to boost green transport

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provincial government has unveiled an electric rickshaw developed under its ‘KP Science Agenda,’ as announced by officials during a High-Technology and Product Development Exhibition at the Chief Minister’s House.

According to authorities, this initiative promotes green transportation, as the electric rickshaws are non-polluting. Officials highlighted the economic benefits, stating that the vehicles significantly reduce fuel consumption and maintenance costs, potentially enabling drivers to earn up to twice the income compared to those operating conventional rickshaws.

The provincial government’s high-tech projects were showcased at the exhibition, where organizers provided attendees with briefings on the manufacturing and key features of the displayed products.

The event featured multiple locally produced innovations, including:

Artificial skin for burn treatment.

PCR diagnostic kits for Hepatitis B and C, HIV, and other diseases.

Liquid oxygen technology for mining.

Electronic surgical instruments.

An electronic study card system for students.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sohail Afridi was the chief guest at the exhibition. The Chief Minister stated that the provincial government is actively pursuing emerging technologies in advanced materials and biomedicine.

He emphasized that these projects aim to accelerate economic growth and promote value-added use of natural resources through technology. The display of products, he added, serves as a tangible demonstration of the government’s dedication to achieving self-reliance and fostering innovation-driven development.