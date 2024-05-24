🔴 KP unveils Rs1.6tr budget for FY 2024-25

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Finance Minister Aftab Alam is unveiling the provincial budget for the next fiscal year 2024-25, with a total outlay of Rs1.6 trillion, ARY News reported on Friday.

A special cabinet meeting, held under the chairmanship of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, approved the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, as well as the Annual Development Program and the Finance Bill.

The assembly session began following a delay of two hours owing to lack of quorum. KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is also in attendance.

At the outset of his speech, Finance Minister Aftab Alam said that the PTI-led provincial government has been working tirelessly to develop the province, emphasising that education was the fundamental right and government’s top priority.

He emphasised that investing in children’s future is the best investment, noting that and thousands of new schools have been built and existing ones were upgraded. “New teachers have also been hired to improve education standards”, Alam said.

MAJOR POINTS

Tax rate on hotels reduced to 6pc

Taxes on private hospitals, medical stores, and medical professionals reduced from 16pc to 5pc

More to follow