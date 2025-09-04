KP govt announces new job vacancies

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced vacancies for the posts of Chairmen, Secretaries, and Controllers of Examinations in the Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs) across the province.

According to a notification issued by the Elementary & Secondary Education Department, permanent employees of the Establishment Department, Elementary & Secondary Education Department, and Higher Education Department are eligible to apply for these positions on a deputation basis.

The available vacancies include Chairman for BISE Abbottabad and Malakand, Secretary for BISE Bannu and Swat, Controller of Examinations for BISE Bannu.

The aspirants must fulfill stringent requirements, including being permanent workers in the appropriate BPS grade, under 56 on the application deadline, and clear of any disciplinary investigations.

A thorough merit system that takes into account professional experience, relevant training, academic credentials, and performance reviews will be used to make the selection.

A competitive interview process will be used to evaluate candidates’ technical proficiency, leadership, governance, communication, and problem-solving skills.

Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their applications promptly to contribute to the education sector’s continued progress and reform.