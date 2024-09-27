KP wildlife department lifts quail hunting ban

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Wildlife Department Friday lifted ban on hunting the endangered bird quail, locally called batair.

According to a notification issued by the KP Wildlife Department, conditional permission for quail hunting has been given until November 30.

The hunters will require a license and hunting will only be allowed for three days a week (Friday, Saturday and Sunday).

Furthermore, only 15 quail can be hunted in a single day, while the hunters would use no electric instrument.

In August, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department on Thursday imposed a ban on the hunting of quail.

As part of the efforts to protect the endangered bird, the KP government stopped issuing permits and licences for quail hunting. The wildlife chief conservator had notified the decision to all conservators of the province.

Pakistan is home to various species of batair because of its environment and climate. However, the batair family of small to medium-sized ground-dwelling birds is a well-known bird. All species of batair bird has their characteristics, features, appearance, and other habits.

The most common species of batair found in Pakistan include