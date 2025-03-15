KP writes to PHC for formation of judicial commission on May 9 incidents

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has written to the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to remind on the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the incidents of May 9, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News, Advocate General Shah Faisal Uthmankhel said that the KP government had sent a reminder letter to the PHC regarding the formation of the judicial commission. The provincial cabinet had approved the formation of the judicial commission on June 27, 2024.

He said that the KP government has sent two letters to the PHC in this regard, but has not received a response yet. The government wants to uncover the facts surrounding the May 9 incidents and make them public.

The KP government will decide its future course of action once the PHC responds to the letter, said Advocate General Shah Faisal Uthmankhel.

Last year in September, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has written a letter to the PHC Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, requesting formation of a judicial commission to probe May 9 riots.

According to sources, the KP government had asked PHC to appoint a judge to head the commission, which will probe the events of May 9 and identify those responsible.

The purpose of the commission is to determine the culprits and bring them to before the nation. The letter stated that the commission should be headed by a sitting or retired judge of the PHC.