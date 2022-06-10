KPK assembly legislates online taxi services registration

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Assembly has passed a bill making it necessary for all online taxi services to register themselves with the government, ARY News reported.

According to the bill registration of the online taxi services has been made compulsory. The company will be compelled to provide information about the owner and drivers of the company.

The bill says that companies operating without registration would be fined up to Rs1 million. The Transporation Department will have the authority to cancel a company’s registration, the registration bill read.

It adds that the company can be fined in case of a legitimate complaint by a customer. The driver will be penalized if a case of harassment is proven.

On June 5, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government passed the universal number plate bill from the provincial assembly.

According to the KPK adviser on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics, the PTI government of KPK had passed the universal number plate bill for the whole province from the provincial assembly.

After the passage of the bill, all KPK vehicles would now carry a provincial number instead of a district number plate, KPK advisor told

