KPK budget for FY 2022-23 to be presented tomorrow

The budget of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province for the fiscal year 2022-23 will be presented in the provincial assembly on June 13, 2022, ARY News reported.

The total volume of the provincial budget is expected to be Rs1300 billion.

According to the budget documents, a budget of Rs222 billion has been allocated to merged districts of former FATA. An amount of Rs68.50 billion has been allocated for Anti-terrorism operations.

An amount of Rs440 billion will be spent on the salaries of government employees while an amount of Rs105 billion will be spent on pensions of retired employees. An increase of 15% in government employees’ salaries is expected.

KPK’s tax collection estimate is Rs80 billion while an overseas aid of Rs90 billion is also included in the budget. Tribal districts will be granted an amount of Rs200 billion.

Rs350 billion has been allocated to developmental projects in the province while Rs210 is named as miscellaneous expenses. An amount of Rs90 billion has been allocated to complete the ongoing 653 projects.

Also Read:Govt to revise budget or dissolve within a month: Muzammil Aslam

A total of 242 Science and IT labs will be established in schools across KPK, and 164 basic health units and 15 civil hospitals will be established in tribal districts.

Comments