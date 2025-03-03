KP govt approves development projects worth Rs54 billion

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved 46 development projects worth over rs54 billion, ARY New reported

The decision was made in a meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party. Among the notable approvals was a plan to enhance agricultural productivity in the merged districts.

In addition, several projects aimed at improving the infrastructure and facilities of KPK government colleges.

These include the construction of BS blocks, additional classrooms, and enhanced security measures.

Furthermore, the working party approved development projects to improve schools in two districts, conduct feasibility studies, and establish a girls’ cadet college in Dera Ismail Khan.



The Provincial Development Working Party’s recent project approvals are part of a broader effort to boost economic growth and improve living standards in the KPK region.

The agricultural productivity enhancement project in the merged districts aims to provide farmers with better resources and support, thereby boosting the local economy.

Read More: CM Punjab Laptop Scheme: Apply online here to get free Core i7

Earlier in Punjab, registration for the CM Punjab Laptop scheme commenced. As part of this initiative, the government plans to distribute 110,000 of the latest laptops to deserving students.

The chief minister also mentioned that 2,000 minority students would be included in the program, which is also available to matriculated and intermediate students.

Under the Chief Minister’s Laptop Program, students across the province will receive 13th generation laptops and Core i7 computers to support research and learning.

This initiative includes free computers for 2,000 minority students and those who excelled in the Secondary and Higher Secondary School Examinations.

The allocation details reveal that laptops will be given to 20,000 university students, 14,000 college students, 4,000 technical and agricultural college students, and 2,000 medical and dental college students.

Notably, 32% of the recipients will be students from South Punjab.