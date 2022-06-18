KPK govt considers buying a plane to put out forest fires

Peshawar: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government is reportedly considering procuring a plane to put out rampant forest fires in the province, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the secretary of forestation KPK, the government is considering procuring a plane to put out forest fires in the country. Developed countries usually use planes to put out fires, it added.

He added that the availability of a plane would help in putting out fires instantly.

Recently. over 210 fires had ignited in multiple provinces of KPK.

According to a report of the fires, 26% of them were caused by humans, while some ignited due to high temperatures. Lack of rainfall was also one of the reasons for rampant fires, the report said.

The report added that the reasons behind over 60% of the fires were unidentified, while a total of 27 cases were registered amid the fires. Some people also fired their private forests under a misconception that government would provide monetary relief to affected people.

On June 5, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed to provide the KPK government with two helicopters for extinguishing fires in the forest area of Swat.

