KPK govt extends summer vacations in areas with higher temperatures

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government had decided to extend summer vacations for educational institutes until August 31, ARY News reported.

According to detials, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led KPK government has announced to extend the summer vacations of primary and secondary educational institutions.

The announcement was made by Department of Primary and Secondary education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The extension was given due to high temperatures, the notification said.

The notification read that the extension will only be applicable in area suffering with severe temperatures. The schools would reopen on September 1, the notification read.

