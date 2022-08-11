Friday, August 12, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

KPK govt extends summer vacations in areas with higher temperatures

test

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government had decided to extend summer vacations for educational institutes until August 31, ARY News reported. 

According to detials, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led KPK government has announced to extend the summer vacations of primary and secondary educational institutions.

The announcement was made by Department of Primary and Secondary education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The extension was given due to high temperatures, the notification said.

Also Read:Schools to remain close in Balochistan amid severe floods

The notification read that the extension will only be applicable in area suffering with severe temperatures. The schools would reopen on September 1, the notification read.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.