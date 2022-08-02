KPK govt to set up commercial courts to settle business disputes

Peshawar: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government has announced to set up commercial courts to resolve trade disputes of over Rs 300,000, ARY News reported.

According to details, the KPK government has passed a bill in the assembly approving commercial courts across the province to resolve trade conflicts. Quarrels above Rs 300,000 would be resolved in commercial courts, the bill read.

The bill added that business disputes would be resolved within 1-2 hearings. It said that all ongoing cases of commercial conflicts would also be transferred to the commercial courts.

The court would consist of five members including a Tribunal Chairman and a legal expert. The purpose of the establishment of commercial courts is to lessen the burden on Civil courts, the bill added.

Also Read: CM KPK announces relief package for flood-affected families

Earlier on July 20, Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Mehmood Khan announced a relief package of Rs1 billion for flood-affected families in the province.

According to details, CM KPK announced to give Rs800,000 to the families of the deceased and Rs400,000 to people whose houses were severely damaged. Families with temporarily damaged homes would be provided with a financial relief of Rs160,000.

An amount of Rs10,000/ per acre would be provided to farmers with flood-affected fields. CM Mehmood Khan visited flood-affected areas along with Asad Qaiser, Shahram Tarakia and other MPAs.

Comments