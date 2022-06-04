Sunday, June 5, 2022
Web Desk

KPK vehicles to carry a universal number plate

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government on Saturday passed the universal number plate bill from the provincial assembly, ARY News reported.

According to the KPK adviser on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics, the PTI government of KPK has passed the universal number plate bill for the whole province from the provincial assembly.

Advisor to the CM Khaliq-ur-Rehman notified the good news.

Vehicles would now carry a provincial number instead of a district number plate.

