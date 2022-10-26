KPK woman poisons step daughters to death

CHARSADDA: A woman poisoned her two stepdaughters to death on Wednesday in the suburbs of Charsadda, ARY News reported.

According to Khyber Pukhtunkhwa police, the woman killed the two minor girls by giving them poison in the suburbs of Charsadda.

The dead bodies of six-year-old Suneera and eight-year-old Muneeba were taken to the hospital for postmortem.

As per details provided by police, there were marks of torture on both dead bodies.

The allegedly accused murderer managed to flee the scene and has not been arrested yet.

