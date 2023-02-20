KPO attack: Alleged facilitator of terrorists arrested from Ajmer Nagri

KARACHI: In a major development in the investigation into Friday’s attack at KPO – the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, police arrested an alleged facilitator of the terrorists, ARY News reported, quoting well-placed sources.

Three terrorists were killed and four people, including two policemen and a Sindh Rangers sub-inspector embraced martyrdom in the joint operation of Sindh police and Rangers at KPO – the heavily-guarded Karachi Police Office (KPO) situated in the heart of the provincial metropolis.

The alleged facilitator has been shifted to an unknown place by the law-enforcing agencies for interrogation.

The law enforcing agencies also raided several areas of Bhens Colony, Landhi and Orangi Town on Sunday and arrested five ‘suspects’, the sources said.

Overall 10 ‘suspects’ are in custody over their alleged involvement in the KPO attack.

KPO attack case registered

A case was registered after an attack on Karachi Police Office(KPO) under the anti-terrorism act (ATA) at Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The case was registered at the complaint of SHO Saddar at the CTD Civil Lines police station. Five Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants including three, who were shot dead in the operation have been nominated in the case.

