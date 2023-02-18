CCTV footage of Karachi Police Office attack released

KARACHI: A CCTV footage of an attack on heavily-guarded Karachi Police Office (KPO) in the provincial metropolis, which left four people martyred and 19 injured, has been released, ARY News reported on Saturday.

ARY News have obtained the CCTV footage of the Karachi Police Office (KPO) attack, wherein three terrorists were killed and four people – including two policemen and a Sindh Rangers sub-inspector – embraced martyrdom.

In the CCTV footage, terrorists – wearing shalwar kameez – can be seen inside the police office. The footage revealed that the militants – carrying heavy weapons and bags – took position on the first floor of the office.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon formed a five-member inquiry committee to ascertain facts behind Friday’s attack at KPO – the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi.

According to the notification issued in this regard, DIG Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Zulfiqar Larik will head the five-member probe team.

The other committee members are DIG South Zone Irfan Baloch, DIG Karim Khan, SSP Tariq Nawaz and DSP Raja Umar Khatab.

Flaws identified behind KPO attack

Major lapses were identified in the security arrangements at the KPO ­– the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi – which came under attack on Friday evening.

According to sources, terrorists entered the compound through Police Lines and the three security checkposts at the city police chief’s office were not manned at the time of attack.

The terrorists broke into the KPO by climbing the rear wall while no CCTV cameras were installed to monitor the building from the Shahrae Faisal side. The police checkposts across the KPO building remained unmanned even after the attack, it emerged.

Read More: KPO ATTACK: LEAS CONCLUDE OPERATION, KILL THREE TERRORISTS

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies identified three terrorists involved in the KPO attack. Two of the terrorists belonged to North Waziristan while one of them belonged to Lakki Marwat.

LEAs launch probe

Meanwhile, Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have launched an investigation into the Karachi police office (KPO) attack. The LEAs conducted a raid in Bhens colony and arrested the vehicle owner from colony number 6. The vehicle was allegedly used in the attack.

According to the initial statement recorded by the police, the owner sold the vehicle to the showroom and he doesn’t know who bought it from the car showroom.

Comments