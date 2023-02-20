Initial finding reveals possible route map of KPO suspects

KARACHI: The investigation authorities have started preparing a ‘route map’ of the terrorists who attacked the Karachi Police Office (KPO) on Friday’s evening, ARY News reported on Monday.

The five-member investigation team – constituted to probe the KPO attack – started obtaining footages and preparing a route map, which revealed that the terrorists came from Saddar’s Empress Market.

Later, the suspects – along with facilitators – reached Karachi Police Office at Sharea Faisal by a car and motorcycle from Lucky Star. Sources told ARY News that the driver dropped the suspects and went back on a motorcycle.

Sources further claimed that the terrorists – carrying weapons and bags – entered the KPO as they were familiar with the inner passages of the Karachi Police Office.

A day earlier, another injured of Friday’s attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO) succumbed to his injuries in hospital increasing the death toll in terrorist attack to five.

Police constable Abdul Latif, who sustained serious injuries in the attack, breathed his last in hospital today, police officials said. Martyred policeman was the fifth victim of the attack on police office.

Flaws identified behind KPO attack

Major lapses were identified in the security arrangements at the KPO ­– the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi – which came under attack on Friday evening.

According to sources, terrorists entered the compound through Police Lines and the three security checkposts at the city police chief’s office were not manned at the time of attack.

The terrorists broke into the KPO by climbing the rear wall while no CCTV cameras were installed to monitor the building from the Shahrae Faisal side. The police checkposts across the KPO building remained unmanned even after the attack, it emerged.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies identified three terrorists involved in the KPO attack. Two of the terrorists belonged to North Waziristan while one of them belonged to Lakki Marwat.

KPO attack case registered

A case was registered after an attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO) under the anti-terrorism act (ATA) at Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The case was registered at the complaint of SHO Saddar at the CTD Civil Lines police station. Five Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants including three, who were shot dead in the operation have been nominated in the case.

Inquiry committee formed

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon has formed a five-member inquiry committee to ascertain facts behind Friday’s attack at KPO – the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi.

Three terrorists were killed and four people, including two policemen and a Sindh Rangers sub-inspector embraced martyrdom in the joint operation of Sindh police and Rangers at KPO – the heavily-guarded Karachi Police Office (KPO) situated in the heart of the provincial metropolis.

According to the notification issued here, DIG Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Zulfiqar Larik will head the five-member probe team.

The other committee members are DIG South Zone Irfan Baloch, DIG Karim Khan, SSP Tariq Nawaz and DSP Raja Umar Khatab.

