KPO attack ‘mastermind’ killed in encounter with CTD

KARACHI: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has claimed to kill the mastermind behind the Karachi Police Office (KPO) attack along with an accomplice, after an exchange of fire in the port city, ARY News reported on Monday.

Four persons, including two policemen, one Rangers official and a civilian, were martyred when terrorists attacked Karachi Police Office in Karachi on February 17. Three terrorists were also killed in the incident.

According to details, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) acted on a tip-off near Mai Gari Shrine in Manghopir area of Karachi.

Seeing the CTD team, the terrorists opened fire. In a retaliatory fire two terrorists, including the mastermind behind the KPO attack, Iriadullah and Abdul Wahid, were killed while two others were arrested.

A suicide jacket, five weapons and two motorcycles were also recovered from the possession of the dead terrorists. The suicide jacket was defused by the bomb disposal squad.

Inquiry committee formed

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon had formed a five-member inquiry committee to ascertain facts behind Friday’s attack at KPO – the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi.

According to the notification issued here, DIG Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Zulfiqar Larik will head the five-member probe team.

The other committee members are DIG South Zone Irfan Baloch, DIG Karim Khan, SSP Tariq Nawaz and DSP Raja Umar Khatab.

