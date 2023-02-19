KPO attack toll soars to five, as another injured dies

KARACHI: Another injured of Friday’s attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO) succumbed to his injuries in hospital increasing the death toll in terrorist attack to five, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Police constable Abdul Latif, who sustained serious injuries in the attack, breathed his last in hospital today, police officials said. Martyred policeman was the fifth victim of the attack on police office.

Rangers injured personnel, admitted in hospital, in an exclusive talk with ARY News said, they got information of attack from the Rangers headquarters, the force was alert, “We immediately reached the Karachi Police chief’s office,” he said.

“We fought with terrorists in joint operation with personnel of other forces. Exchanged fire with terrorist at fourth floor. Our fires also hit the terrorist, who detonated his suicide belt,” injured Rangers’ man said.

“We had worn bullet proof jacket that saved us from serious injuries,” he added.

Four people were martyred in the attack on the AIG Police Karachi’s office on Friday, while 19 others were injured.

In the CCTV footage, terrorists – wearing shalwar kameez – can be seen inside the police office. The footage revealed that the militants – carrying heavy weapons and bags – took position on the first floor of the office.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon has formed a five-member inquiry committee to inquire into the terrorism incident.

According to the notification issued in this regard, DIG Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Zulfiqar Larik will head the five-member probe team.

The other committee members are DIG South Zone Irfan Baloch, DIG Karim Khan, SSP Tariq Nawaz and DSP Raja Umar Khatab.

