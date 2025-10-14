'Kpop Demon Hunters' creator addresses possibility of live-action remake

‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ fans are in for a disappointment as Maggie Kang, co-director and creator of Netflix’s gargantuan hit, dismissed the chances of the animated movie’s live-action remake.

Debut director Maggie Kang, who conceptualised the story of ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ around her Korean heritage, including K-pop idols and supernatural combat, before she co-directed the animated feature, based on the screenplay penned by her and Hannah McMechan, Danya Jimenez and Chris Appelhans, rejected any and every possibility of the live-action remake, as she discussed the idea in a new interview.

“There’s so many elements of the tone and the comedy that are so suited for animation. It’s really hard to imagine these characters in a live-action world,” she said. “It would feel too grounded.”

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

“So, totally it wouldn’t work for me,” she maintained.

Like Kang, her co-director, Appelhans, was also not a fan of the idea of the live-action and explained, “The joy of animation is how far you can push and elevate what’s possible.” He also mentioned that past adaptations of the anime hits have also felt ‘a little stilted’ to him.

Meanwhile, Kang did tease, “There’s definitely more we can do with these characters in this world. And whatever it will be, it will be a story that deserves to be a sequel, and it will be something that we want to see.”

Notably, ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’, about a K-pop girl group HUNTR/X, comprised of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, first premiered on Netflix this June, topping the streaming and music charts. The global zeitgeist of the title on OTT was followed by a limited theatrical release of Kang and Appelhans’ directorial in August, winning acclaim from critics and audiences alike.