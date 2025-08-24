‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ tops box office after dominating streaming charts

Netflix’s ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ conquered the box office on its theatrical debut after dominating streaming charts.

According to US media outlets, the animated film has raked in an estimated $18 million to $20 million on Saturday and Sunday at the US box office.

The opening weekend figures have made ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ the first No. 1 film for Netflix at the box office.

While the film made its debut in June, Netflix announced a special two-day theatrical run of the animated film in collaboration with Sony.

With the estimated earnings of around $20 million, ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ dethroned ‘Weapons,’ which earned $15.6 million during the period.

On Netflix, the film is the second-biggest title of all time, with more than 200 million views.

The animated film took just two days to surpass ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,’ which attracted $15 million views over a week in 2022.

As Netflix does not report the box office business of its films, ‘Weapons’ remains the official No. 1 film in its third weekend of release.

‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ follows a “K-pop girl group, Huntrix, consisting of Mira, Rumi and Zoey, who lead double lives as demon hunters to face off against a rival boy band.”

Based on a story by Maggie Kang around her Korean heritage, she co-wrote the screenplay with Hannah McMechan, Danya Jimenez and Chris Appelhans, and also co-directed the animated feature with the latter.

Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong and Byung-hun Lee voice the characters in the film.