'Kpop Demon Hunters' takes center stage of ‘Saturday Night Live’ season premiere

As the ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedy show launched its Season 51 on October 4, with two-time host Bad Bunny and musical guest Doja Cat, the episode featured a sketch dedicated to ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’, which became Netflix’s most-watched animated film and the most popular film, per Tudum.

In the sketch, Sarah Sherman, Chloe Fineman, Bad Bunny and Mikey Day got together for a long overdue reunion. The friend group immediately started to talk about movies that they planned to see, including ‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘Frankenstein’.

However, Bad Bunny showed interest in a slightly different direction as he declared, “Yeah, I like Kpop Demon Hunters.”

“Have you been watching it a bunch with your kids?” Sherman asked, to which Bad Bunny replied, “I don’t have kids”.

Fineman avoided the topic and brought up her experience seeing Lady Gaga over the summer. Bunny, holding deep vision on the Netflix hit, interjected, “You know what music I like? Kpop Demon Hunters.”

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

Day made another attempt to divert from the topic, politely telling Bunny that his new obsession was ‘cool’, but the rapper had a rebuttal of his own.

“Actually, it’s not cool, dog,” he said. “In Kpop Demon Hunters, songs are not just songs, they are weapons…What else is going to save you from demons, you idiot.”

Bunny continued his impassioned speech about the movie, which caused even more tension at the table. Fineman attempted to diffuse the situation, but the rapper refused to participate in the conversation, turning away from the group with his arms folded across his chest.

While his friends talked about what had transpired over the last few years, Bad Bunny’s internal monologue took centre stage.

“Those dumb idiots have no idea. Stupid dummies. I don’t care if they believe me, I have HUNTR/X on my side,” he said in a voiceover, before singers Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, who sang the vocals for the group in ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ appeared in a thought bubble and began to sing.

Bad Bunny was pointed out by the group for ignoring Sherman’s story, though, as he pointed out, her misfortune ‘sounds like the work of a demon’.

“If only there were three gorgeous Korean girls who could protect you, idiot,” he added.

While Fineman went to share more about her life, Bad Bunny returned to his internal monologue, even angrier than before.

When he snapped back to reality, Fineman confessed to her recent blunder. Bad Bunny seemed shocked by the news initially, but in actuality, he was reacting to Bowen Yang entering as the demon Jinu from the movie.

Equipped with a microphone and his greatest weapon, ‘a voice’, Yang possessed Sherman, and the group devolved into pure panic. Day immediately apologised to Bad Bunny for doubting him while Fineman asked for help.

However, they were no match for Jinu. At least, not by themselves.

“I cannot help you, idiots!” Bad Bunny yelled. “But they can.”

Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami then came onto the stage to perform ‘Golden’ live as the group began to dance, indoctrinated by the phenomenon themselves.

Since the movie’s premiere on June 20, ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ has blown up across mainstream media, with it also catching the attention of one of the biggest K-pop groups in the world, BTS, who sang songs from the movie during their livestreams.

The movie has taken the world by storm, and even ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ also caught the attention of one of the biggest K-pop groups in the world, BTS, who sang songs from the movie during their livestreams, which weren’t able to escape the catchy tunes, including TODAY’s own Craig Melvin who watched with his family over the summer.

‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ also caught the attention of one of the biggest K-pop groups in the world, BTS, who sang songs from the movie during their livestreams.