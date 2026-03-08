KPT Reinforces Strategic Role as Third Transshipment Vessel Docks in Karachi

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) continues to play a pivotal role in mitigating the effects of the ongoing regional crisis stemming from the Israel-US conflict with Iran. Despite regional hurdles, a third transshipment fleet has successfully anchored in Karachi, ARY News reported.

In an official statement, the KPT emphasized its active and impressive role in ensuring the continuity of maritime trade. This announcement follows the docking of the CGLA fleet vessel, M-1 Foton, at the Karachi International Terminal.

According to the KPT, the fleet arrived with transshipment cargo destined for Middle Eastern ports. This marks the third transshipment vessel to dock at the port during the current period of instability.

The KPT further noted that the arrival of this fleet amidst the regional crisis reflects the trust international shipping lines place in the port, highlighting Karachi’s enduring strategic importance.