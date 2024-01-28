Rodney Hogg calling us ‘pathetic, hopeless’ inspired team: Kraigg Brathwaite

BRISBANE: After a historic victory at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, commonly known as the Gabba in a second Test, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite took a jibe at the former Australia bowler Rodney Hogg for calling them ‘pathetic and hopeless’ after the first match.

In a post-match ceremony, the West Indies captain showed his biceps and asked if these muscles were enough for Rodney Hogg to make it realise that West Indies are not ‘pathetic and hopeless’.

The former Australian in his statement after West Indies defeat in the first Test match at Adelaide called the visitors ‘pathetic and hopeless’.

Perhaps having these words in mind, West Indies bounced back to level the series inspired by injured Young pacer Shamar Joseph who stole the show with an exceptional bowling of hostile pace to finish with figure of 7-68 in second inning despite the pain in his foot.

“I must say we had two words that inspired us in this Test match. Mr Rodney Hogg said that we were pathetic and hopeless. That was our inspiration. We wanted to show the world we’re not pathetic. And I must ask him ask him, are these muscles big enough for him,” Kraigg Brathwaite asked while showing his biceps.

Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite calls out former Aussie quick Rodney Hogg after a win for the ages at the Gabba #AUSvWI

Kraigg Brathwaite added that they wanted to show the world ‘what they are made of’.

Earlier in the day, the Carribeans managed to pull off a remarkable victory against Australia, ending 27 years wait to beat Australia on their soil in the longest format. West Indies won the match by eight runs with Shamar Joseph being named player of the match.

West Indies had last defeated Australia in a Test match away from Home in February 1997. It also their just second win against Australia in Test cricket after St John’s victory in 2003. They were winless against the mighty aussies (both home and away) in last 20 matches since May 2003, losing 16 and drawing four matches