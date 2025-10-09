Chris Appleton reveals Kris Jenner’s dramatic makeover

In a recent Instagram post on October 8, the 69-year-old manager and style icon Chris Appleton revealed Kris Jenner’s dramatic glam makeover as it took her decades of brunette hair into platinum blonde.

The caption posted by Chris Appleton in the post mentioned “Blondie” started with a makeup-free Kris Jenner sitting in a styling chair with a white towel wrapped around her hair, wearing a plain brown zip-up hoodie as Appleton stood next to her mixing dye in a bowl to create the perfect colour.

“Wait, I need a minute”, Jenner mouthed along to Sabrina Carpenter’s “When did you get hot?”.

Appleton acted out his part of the song next, lip-syncing to the pop star saying “Ok? Here it comes”.

Jenner then covered the camera with her hand. As she moved it back, Appleton spun her chair around for a seamless before-and-after transition, showing off her brand new look as well as a chic, all black outfit.

“Uhhh, she looks incredible,” celebrity makeup artist Ash K. Holm, who was also tagged in the post, commented with a heart-eye emoji, adding, “We did that!!!”

Holm wasn’t the only person commenting on Jenner’s bold new style.

“I’ll have what she’s having,” one fan wrote. “She’s 30 right now? Stunning work and so much fun, wow, always gorgeous both of you !!!” another added.

In the end, Jenner and Appleton smiled and posed for a few more seconds as Carpenter’s chorus played.

Jenner has gone blonde on several occasions, including an event in January 2018’s pixie cut to ring in the New Year and a blonde bob at the Met Gala the following year.