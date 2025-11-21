Kris Jenner puts Meghan Markle feud rumors to rest with heartfelt gesture

Kris Jenner has appeared to shut down swirling rumors of feud with Meghan Markle with a heartfelt yet subtle gesture.

Speculation over a possible rift intensified earlier this month when Kris Jenner and her daughter Kim Kradshsian quietly deleted their Instagram posts featuring Prince Harry and Meghan at her 70th birthday bash.

Many reports suggested the takedown stemmed from a misunderstanding over photo consent, with the couple allegedly marking “no” on a release form allowing their images to be shared publicly.

However, any whispers of friction seemed to fade on Thursday when Kris made a warm public show of support for the Duchess of Sussex.

The American TV personality reposted two of Meghan’s newest promotional clips including the new trailer for her Netflix Christmas special and a cover for a story with Harper’s Bazaar.

Prince Harry and Megha Markle were among around 300 guests who attended Jenner’s birthday celebration at Jeff Bezos’s Beverly Hills estate on November 8.

The television cameras were not present at the event and guests were reportedly informed that the gathering would be entirely private.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared in high spirits as they arrived at the event together holding hands.

For the event, the duke wore a black dinner jacket with a bow tie while Meghan stunned in a matching black outfit.