Kris Jenner reveals her plans for Kardashian family mausoleum

Kris Jenner is planning for the future of her family all the way through the afterlife!

In recent episode of The Kardashians season 7, aired on Thursday, the 70-year-old reality TV star revealed that she’s ready to formalize the family’s end-of-life arrangements and even floated the idea of building a Kardashian mausoleum.

Kris and Khloé Kardashian went to visit to a cemetery to look for burial plots. While speaking to her daughters, the momager said she thinks that the family should “build a mausoleum” for themselves.

“Because I am this person who suffers from a tad of OCD and having things buttoned up and organized, I feel like it’s my responsibility as the head of the family to get everybody on the same bandwagon to figure it out so that if something does happen, that we’re prepared and nobody really has to panic,” Kris said in a confessional.

She also shared that she knows she’s “going to heaven,” but still feels it’s a “big deal” where her “Earthly body” ends up.

“I’m just trying to make it easier on you. This [cemetery] is right next to Costco. You could go to Costco, do your shopping, pop in, say hi to me,” Kris said to Khloé of one plot they viewed.

Khloé, however, has a different vision for her remains. The reality star told her mother she prefers cremation – a choice Kris says Kylie Jenner isn’t on board with.

“You have to take into consideration everybody’s feelings,” the mother of six added.

Kris Jenner even floated the idea of moving her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian Sr., into a future family plot if they choose a large enough space.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET .