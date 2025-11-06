Kris Jenner Turns 70: Kim, Khloé and Kourtney celebrate with sweet tributes

Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, has turned 70!

To celebrate the major milestone on November 5, her beloved daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian honored her with heartfelt tributes and social media posts sharing sweet memories and messages of love.

Taking to her social media handle, the SKIMS founder wrote, “HAPPY 70TH BIRTHDAY TO THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN ON THE PLANET!”

“There is no one more special in this whole world than you! You are so blessed with the most amazing family surrounded by so much love!” she added.

Meanwhile, Kourtney gushed, “Mommy is 70! Wow. Grateful for all the moments together. Cannot wait to celebrate you.”

On the other hand, Khloe penned a lengthy note for her “Queen” mother as she celebrates seventy years of “pure magic, grace, laughter, and best of all, love.”

‘You are the heartbeat of our family, the light that guides us all, the one who created this beautiful, wild, loving universe that we call home. That is your superpower, your love; limitless, unconditional, eternal,” she added.

Earlier this week, The Kardashians star celebrated Kendall Jenner’s 30th milestone birthday with a lavish beach party.