Krishna replaces Siraj in India squad for England, Ireland T20s

Prasidh Krishna will replace fellow fast bowler Mohammed Siraj in India’s squad for the T20 internationals against Ireland and England, the country’s cricket board said Tuesday.

Siraj has been advised to rest to allow sufficient recovery time ahead of a lengthy international season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

India play Ireland in Belfast on June 26 and 28 before taking on England in an away series beginning in Chester-le-Street on July 1.

Siraj took 19 wickets for the Gujarat Titans in the recently concluded Indian Premier League, playing all of the franchise’s 17 games.

Batsman Shreyas Iyer will captain the side after replacing Suryakumar Yadav, who was removed following a poor run of form, three months after leading India to World Cup glory on home soil.

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is also part of the squad, his maiden international call-up after a string of breathtaking performances in the IPL.

Squad: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Tilak Varma (vice-capt), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.