Kristen Bell announces upcoming production for “Frozen 3”

Actress Kristen Bell has announced that production for “Frozen 3”, the highly anticipated third installment of Disney’s animated franchise, will commence “soon”.

Bell, who voices Princess Anna, shared this exciting update during an interview at the Season 2 premiere of her Netflix series “No Body Wants This” at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

In her conversation with Variety, Bell mentioned that while she hasn’t heard any of the new songs for the sequel, she has already reviewed the script. “That’s all I can say. I’m under lock and key”, she remarked , highlighting Disney’s rigorous creative process. Bell explained that early drafts typically start as concept outlines, noting, “The great thing about Disney is it goes through a thousand filters. Everyone adds something different and that’s why the movies hit every mark”.

“Frozen 3” is scheduled for release in 2027. In August 2024, Disney revealed early visual development art featuring Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) on a white horse and Anna on a brown Stag. The film will be directed once again by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, who co-directed the first two-films.

The original “Frozen” premiered in 2013 and became a global sensation, winning two Academy Awards, including Best Animated Feature. Its sequel, “Frozen II” was released in 2019, continuing the Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) and Josh Gad (Olaf).

During the same event, Bell also discussed her Netflix series “Nobody Wants This”, which returns for its second season on October 23. Although her husband Dax will not be appearing in the show, Bell noted that he is happy focusing on his podcast, “Armchair Expert”.