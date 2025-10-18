Kristen Bell laughs off forgetting her 12th anniversary with Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell nearly overlooked her 12th wedding anniversary with husband Dax Shepard.

The actress made this admission at the premiere of Nobody Wants This Season 2 on October 16. When asked about her anniversary celebrations on October 17, Bell paused, realising, “Oh my god! It’s my anniversary!” She laughed off the moment, sharing with Entertainment Tonight, “You know, I don’t remember that”, and noted that Shepard had also forgotten.

The couple first met in 2007, got engaged in 2009 and tied the knot in 2013 at a Beverly Hills courthouse. They share two daughters: Lincoln, 12 and Delta, 11.

During the premiere, Bell mentioned that Shepard is stepping back from acting to focus on his Armchair Expert podcast. “He likes to do things by his own rules”, she explained, adding that he fully supports her projects.

Shepard even watched Bell’s steamy kiss with co-star Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This and recorded the reactions of their friends. Bell joked, “He was so excited for these two characters to kiss, which says a lot”.

In the past, Shepard humorously remarked that his and Bell’s real-life chemistry is “not as good” as hers with Brody in the series. “We watched that scene together, the kissing scene, which I’d argue is the very best kissing scene ever, ever put on film”, he said at the New Yorker film festival last year. He also added the playful jab, recalling his friend’s reaction:” Does she ever kiss you like that? No, I didn’t even know she could kiss like that”.