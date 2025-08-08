Kristi Noem slams ‘South Park’ over puppy-shooting portrayal

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has lambasted Comedy Central’s ‘South Park’ show over her portrayal.

The 27th season of the long-running show has been taking continuous jibes at the current US administration over its camp gain against immigrants.

The fresh jibe at Kristi Noem came during the second episode of ‘South Park’, in which the US Homeland Security secretary is dubbed “ICE Barbie.”

The show portrays Noem as a puppy-shooting and Botox-using villain, hunting Hispanics along with a team of beauticians.

The running bit of Noem, shooting dogs in the ‘South Park’ episode, is a reference to her admission that she killed her dog because it was too aggressive.

The gig did not sit well with Kristi Noem, who maintained that the episode was making fun of women over their looks.

“It’s so lazy to make fun of women for how they look. Only the liberals and the extremists do that. If they want to criticise my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can’t. They just picked something petty like that,” the US Homeland Security secretary said during an interview on Friday.

Noem admitted that she did not watch the episode, because she was “going over budget numbers and stuff.”

The recent episode also threw shades at US Vice President JD Vance, who was depicted as a man-baby, getting thrown around by US President Donald Trump.

Vance had a rather contrasting response to his portrayal in ‘South Park.’ The US vice president took to X by simply writing, “Well, I’ve made it.”