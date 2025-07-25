Coldplaygate: After CEO Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot resigns from Astronomer

Days after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigned from his position, following the Coldplay concert scandal, the tech company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, who was caught in a controversial moment with him, has also filed her resignation.

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot Controversy-All You Need to Know

As reported by foreign media, Kristin Cabot, who served as the HR head of New York-based data company Astronomer, stepped down from her position, days after her scandalous extramarital romance with former CEO Andy Byron unfolded during a Coldplay concert at the Gillette Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 16.

“I can confirm that Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer. She has resigned,” confirmed an Astronomer rep to the publication.

The development followed Byron’s resignation from his post, after he was put on leave, with the company’s co-founder, Pete DeJoy, appointed as an interim CEO.

“Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted,” the DataOps company announced in a statement on X earlier this week. “The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.”

For the unversed, the controversy erupted earlier this month, when Byron and Cabot were caught red-handed on Coldplay frontman Chris Martin’s ‘kiss cam’ in an intimate embrace during the Boston concert.

The viral jumbotron footage witnessed an awkward flash response from the two upon the realisation that they were being seen by the entire stadium, where Byron quickly ducked behind a barrier, while a visibly embarrassed Cabot covered her face with her hands.

In a candid reaction to the moment, Martin pointed out, “Oh, what… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.”

As the video surfaced on social media, internet sleuths immediately took to work and identified Byron and Cabot by their social media profiles before the tech company confirmed their identities.

