Kristin Chenoweth’s anthem leaves NBA fans stunned and not in a good way

Kristin Chenoweth, the well-known Tony Award-winning actress and Oklahoma native, faced mixed reactions after singing the national anthem ahead of NBA Game 7 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers.

Kristin Chenoweth, 56, stood proudly at centre court at the Paycom Center on Sunday night, performing a powerful and dramatic version of the anthem.

She ended with a long high note that earned strong applause from the home crowd. However, not all viewers were impressed.

While those in the arena seemed to enjoy the performance, many fans watching live on ABC criticised Kristin Chenoweth online.

Some social media users described her rendition as “difficult to listen to,” while others compared it unfavourably to Fergie’s heavily mocked 2018 All-Star Game anthem.

KRISTIN CHENOWETH SINGS THE NATIONAL ANTHEM 🤩 PERFECT WAY TO TIP OFF GAME 7 ON ABC! pic.twitter.com/BVUEcNmD8L — NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2025



One user wrote, “The Kristin Chenoweth rendition of the National Anthem was a difficult listen.” Another simply asked, “What the hell was that national anthem?”

Despite the NBA fans backlash, Kristin Chenoweth also received praise. Some called her performance “strong” and said it got them “ready to run through a wall.” One viewer tweeted, “Kristin Chenoweth nailed the national anthem before Game 7.”

Chenoweth has long been a proud Thunder fan. Born in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, she studied at Oklahoma City University before rising to fame on Broadway in shows like Wicked and You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. She said performing the anthem for her hometown team was a huge honour.

Kristin Chenoweth shared that she was extremely nervous before the game, comparing it to major moments in her entertainment career.

Wearing a Thunder sweatshirt, she said her love for the team runs deep so deep, in fact, that she named her dog “Thunder” and even bedazzled a custom team hat.

Before the match, Kristin Chenoweth said, “If they had anxiety medication for Thunder fans, I’d be taking it.”

Her passion paid off. The Oklahoma City Thunder went on to beat the Indiana Pacers 103–91, winning their first-ever NBA title.