Kriti Sanon delivers powerful speech on women’s health in Berlin

Bollywood producer and actress Kriti Sanon has achieved another milestone in her career, this time reaching an off-screen accomplishment.

The 35-year-old Kriti Sanon emerged as the sole Indian actress to speak at the World Health Summit 2025, which was held in Berlin.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) India Honorary Ambassador for Gender Equality took the global event to address a problem she says is near to her heart, focusing on women’s health and equality.

Addressing a session titled “Women’s Health—Global Wealth: Catalysing Returns on Bold Investments,” Kriti Sanon emphasised that global leaders and organisations should invest seriously in the health of women.

“Women’s health is not a side issue; it’s the foundation of humanity’s progress and future.” Kriti Sanon said.

Despite accounting for over half of the global population, healthcare spending for women remains insufficient, according to the Heropanti lead.

She backed up her statement with statistics, claiming that every 300 million USD invested in women’s health can yield up to 13 billion USD in returns, demonstrating that empowering women is both a moral and wise investment.

Kriti Sanon additionally urged that women must have a say in decisions that affect their bodies, repeating the phrase, “Nothing about her, without her.”

During her visits to rural villages, she recounted true instances of child marriage and inadequate maternity care, claiming that timely assistance may alter people’s lives.

The participation of Kriti Sanon in the summit demonstrates her growing interest beyond movies, highlighting her dedication to social transformation and gender equality.

“We are thrilled to announce that Kriti Sanon, @UNFPA India’s Honorary Ambassador for Gender Equality, will be speaking at the World Health Summit in Berlin!” The UNFPA India shared a post with the caption announcing the star’s participation in the event.